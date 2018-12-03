Monday, 03 December 2018

Car and home vandalised

A WOMAN’S car and home were vandalised.

Charlotte Regan, of Mill Road, Shiplake, was targeted at about 9.15pm on Halloween by two boys, one dressed in a white sheet.

The boys put expanding foam in the exhaust pipe of her car and slashed the valves on two tyres.

They then threw a tin of black gloss paint on the side of her home, causing more than £1,000 damage.

