Monday, 03 December 2018

School’s Christmas fayre is a hit with families and friends

ABOUT 70 people visited Shiplake College’s annual Christmas fayre.

The sports hall was dressed and decorated by members of the parents’ association, which organised the event.

There was a range of stalls selling handmade silver jewellery, upcycled Christmas decorations, towels and ceramics.

The association was selling second-hand uniforms to raise funds and Shiplake College Boat Club supporters sold club merchandise.

Student Ben Thornber sold more than 20 chopping boards made for a Young Enterprise project and year 12 pupil Estelle Thomas sold out of her homemade granola.

The Shiplake Community Choir performed a medley of Christmas songs.

Children visited Father Christmas in his grotto and the Kiln Ceramics Café held pottery painting workshops for youngsters.

College events and alumni officer Catherine Brazil said: “It was so nice to see so many families and friends of the college enjoying themselves and the community choir really was the cherry on top of a fantastic day.”

