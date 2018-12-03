Monday, 03 December 2018

Festive fun day

THE Shiplake Christmas fair and family fun day will take place at the village’s memorial hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 3pm.

There will be live music, children’s activities and a “children only” shopping area while Father Christmas will be in his grotto.

Entry and parking are free. All proceeds will go to Shiplake beavers, cubs and scouts.

