Children scale 886m Welsh mountain despite rain and 60mph winds

MORE than 50 pupils from two schools in the Henley area climbed the highest peak in South Wales, writes David White.

The children from Trinity Primary School in Henley and Shiplake Primary School conquered Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons despite extreme conditions with rain and gusts of wind up to 60mph.

The mountain is the tallest in South Wales at 886m.

Almost all the children made it to the summit, accompanied by parents and friends.

This was the first event in an adventure series organised by the Children’s Challenge, a not-for-profit organisation set up last year by Stephen Lamacraft, of Northfield Avenue, Shiplake.

He said: “The exclusive use of Brecon Youth Hostel, at the foot of Pen y Fan, was the perfect springboard for 53 intrepid adventurers on a wet, windy and wild November day.

“With friends and parents by their side, their ability to dig deep and keep moving forward never failed to amaze. Each child walked that little bit taller as they made their way back to the hostel.

“They had persevered in some of the strongest winds they will likely ever face, showing great resolve and humour. Every trip that pushes the children towards their limits builds confidence and can only stand them in good stead.” In the summer the Children’s Challenge organised a cross-country run in which more than 130 children took part and raised about £15,000 for charity.

About 40 teams of four- to 14-year-olds representing various schools participated. The runners set off from the Henley Showground in Hambleden and ran a course through the Culden Faw estate, some accompanied by their parents. The next adventure event will be an expedition to Exmoor National Park from May 3 to 5.

For more information, visit www.thechildrenschallenge.com