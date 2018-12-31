Carling visit

More patients criticise NHS after-care provider
Monday, 31 December 2018
FORMER England rugby captain Will Carling will speak at a dinner at Shiplake College on March 15.
There will be a raffle and auction in aid of the school's sports tour fund, which subsidises budding athletes, and its boathouse appeal.
Tickets cost £25 each and are available from
www.shiplake.org.uk/media/
calendar/event/29319189/
an-evening-with-will-carling-and-friends
