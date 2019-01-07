Monday, 07 January 2019

60+ fitness

A FITNESS session for the over-60s will be held in Shiplake on Wednesday.

Senior Circuits takes place weekly at the scout hut in Shiplake Row from 10am to 11am.

The cost is £3.50 per session for the first 10 sessions rising to £4 or £5 after that, depending on numbers.

If you are interested, email Jo Cassells at at jo.cassells@live.co.uk

