Charity quiz

Monday, 04 February 2019
A QUIZ night will be held at Shiplake Memorial Hall on March 1 at 7.45pm.
Teams of six to eight people are required or you can join a team on the night.
Tickets cost £10 each, which includes nibbles and two bottles of wine on each table.
The proceeds will go to a charity chosen by the winning team. To book, email
lottie@shiplakehall.com
