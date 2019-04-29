Church help

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
Monday, 29 April 2019
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help maintain the churchyard at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Shiplake.
All the equipment will be provided. To volunteer, email John Buckley at j.a.buckley@btinternet.com
29 April 2019
More News:
Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for ... [more]
New paddleboards are a hit at sailing club’s open day
EIGHT families have joined Goring Thames Sailing ... [more]
POLL: Have your say