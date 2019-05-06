Monday, 06 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Water works

PART of Mill Road in Shiplake will be closed while new water pipe connections are fitted.

Thames Water contractors will be outside Sydney Harrison House from Tuesday, to Saturday, May 11.

Access to some properties within the closure area will be permitted, subject to the progress of the works.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33