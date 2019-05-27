School ball

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
SHIPLAKE College will hold a diamond anniversary ball on Saturday, June 22.
All current, prospective and former parents, Old Vikings, governors, staff and friends of the college are invited.
There will be a drinks reception from 7pm followed by dinner and entertainment. Tickets cost £70 from www.shiplake.org.uk
27 May 2019
