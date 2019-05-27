Walking sport

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
WALKING netball sessions are being held at Shiplake Memorial Hall every Tuesday from 1.45pm to 3.15pm.
There’s no need to book, just turn up and play.
It costs £5 per session, including tea and coffee. Enquiries to Tamryn and Juliette on 07939 217733 or email shiplakestars@
gmail.com
27 May 2019
More News:
London to New York air race winner reunited with his RAF Harrier jump jet 50 years later
A FORMER Royal Air Force test pilot who won a ... [more]
Councillor frustrated by broadband delivery delay
COUNCILLORS are to press broadband provider ... [more]
POLL: Have your say