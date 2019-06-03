Henley secure all but two points in one-sided clash

HENLEY came home from PANGBOURNE having won their Oddfellows Triples League match by 97-71 shots and receiving 12 of the 14 points available.

For Barrie Davies’ triple, shots on the first end allowed them to build up an 18-6 shot lead after 15 ends only to lose the next three ends, reducing their lead and final score to a win by five shots 18-13.

David Burdon's triple cruised to a 15-6 shot lead only to come becalmed, dropping five shots on the next and a further 11 shots over the following seven ends while only scoring two shots on end 17 themselves to lose out 18-22.

Skip Gill Robins’ triple eased their way to a seven shot win though only twice did they win two ends in succession, compared to their opponents once.

The triple led by Dave Wilson conceded a six on the second end then asserted themselves to win the next five ends to lead 13-6. Thereafter they lost their way to see their lead reduced to 18-16 after 17 ends and held on win by one shot even though they lost the last end.

Colin Ward’s triple achieved a comfortable 23-10 win, having won on 12 ends, with their opponents’ score adjusted downwards due to their being a person short.

Scores (Henley names): Jo Wilson, Sally Daniells, Barrie Davies 18-13; David Maybury, Joan Edwards, David Burdon 18-22; Richard Kingston, Norman Daniells, Gill Robins 20-13; Andy Scott, Jeanie Davies, Dave Wilson 18-17; Angelika Crisa, Peter Borsberry, Colin Ward 23-6.

SHIPLAKE played their first home league match of the season against THAME in the Oxfordshire Bowls League Division 3 on Thursday last week.

The visitors were hoping to bounce back from a 5-1 drubbing at home by Banbury Central the previous week. Shiplake were also hoping to get back on track after the disastrous first match at Bicester.

Graham Kennedy saw his side get off to the better start and after a few ends started to pull away with ease to reach a commanding 19-5 lead after 10 ends.

Thame began to pick up a few shots including a five on the 15th but, in the end, that was all it was as his side still finished with room to spare.

Jim Bland and his side just couldn’t get in their stride and fell behind. But Shiplake plugged away to bring things closer but it was a six on the ninth that put Jim in control with a 12-9 lead.

Thame battled hard to keep themselves in the match but in the end Shiplake took the last three ends to complete the win.

Dave Webb and his side eased into an early lead by taking the first five ends but Thame came back winning the next three to make the score 9-5.

Another good run for Dave, this time of six ends, put his side all but out of sight. Thame finished well but had little chance of causing an upset.

Barry Lambourne had the best start of all the rinks with his side finding themselves 12-0 up after four ends. Thame picked up a few consolation shots during the remainder of the match but whilst they avoided heavy shot counts against for the most part, they could not compete against a bullish home side, who claimed four rinks and six points.

Scores (Shiplake names): Dave Harris, Len Mitton, Dave Bullock, Graham Kennedy 24 – 15; Mark Belcher, Alan Melville, John Gutteridge, Jim Bland 20-14; Pete McCoubrey, Pete Christmas, Rob Webb, Dave Webb 23-10; David Lloyd, Roger Pitcher, Matt Shepherd, Barry Lambourne 28-7

SHIPLAKE defeated MARLOW 3-1 in rinks in a friendly triples match.

Clare Gutteridge, Elaine Robinson and Len Mitton found themselves 2-9 down after seven ends and struggled to close the gap until the 13th end when they picked up four shots which brought them to within four shots overall but in the end Shiplake could only claw one more back to lose 14-17.

In stark contrast, Sue Reid, Mike Lovejoy and Melvin Stafford went 15-2 up after eight ends.

They continued to dominate their opponents with apparent ease, moving to 23-3 after 14 ends.

Marlow managed to grab a couple more ends by the finish to double their score but they also had to suffer the indignity of a seven against on the last end in a resounding 32-6 defeat.

David Lloyd, Ruth Copp and Wendy Cross went 8-1 up after four ends before moving on to 20-5 after 10 after a run of four ends without reply.

Marlow put up little resistance until the 17th when they picked up six to give them some consolation as they lost 26-13.

Katie Bland, Jackie Stafford and John Gutteridge saw a much closer affair with Shiplake taking an initial four shot lead only to be pegged back two ends later.

Shiplake went back into a four-shot lead before going 12-6 up after 11 ends.

But Marlow came back again, this time securing four in a row to close the gap to a single shot.

However, Shiplake finished well, securing eight shots over the last three ends for a 20-11 win.

SHIPLAKE welcomed THREE MILE CROSS for a triples friendly match.

Clare Gutteridge, Helen Robinson and David Bullock went five down after two ends but then jumped into the lead with a two and a five.

Three Mile Cross then brought it back only to see Shiplake build a 14-8 lead. This again was cut back, to three shots, but Shiplake put together a run of four ends to consolidate their lead, 21-11 with two ends to go.

Three Mile Cross added another six shots but they lost out 21-17.

Sue Reid, Alan Melville and Pete Christmas were well in contention after 11 ends, leading Three Mile Cross 12-11.

But the visitors proved more consistent as they restricted Shiplake to one more end, providing them with comfortable 22-16 win.

Pat Walker, Margaret Bullock and captain Jim Bland took a 10-2 lead after nine ends before Three Mile Cross pulled it back to 10-6 and then 11-8 after 14 ends.

But Shiplake were able to wrap up the match, taking the last two ends to win 18-10.

David Lloyd, Ruth Copp and John Gutteridge found themselves 10-1 down after five ends but Shiplake edged their way back into the tie.

After a number of singles, a three on the 14th saw Shiplake level at 12-12.

Another three put them into the lead and in the end, just managed to hang on for the win after restricting Three Mile Cross to two shots on the last end to win 16-15.

John Snook, Elaine Robinson and Matt Shepherd went 9-0 up after three ends.

Three Mile Cross fought back to get the better of the next four ends to halve the deficit to 10-5 but Shiplake put together a run of seven winning to give them an unassailable position at 22-5. Three Mile Cross finished stronger, winning the remaining four ends, improving their overall score to 22-16.

Jean Buckett, Peter McCoubrey and Wendy Cross had a 11-1 lead after seven ends. The visitors managed to settle briefly to give themselves some hope but were outgunned overall and Shiplake won 21-12 to give an overall 5-1 rink victory.