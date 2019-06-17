Youngsters take part in mini triathlon event

YOUNG athletes took part in a miniature triathlon at Shiplake College.

About 180 children aged eight to 16 participated in the second annual event, which involved a swim in the River Thames, a cycle race through the school playing fields and a run around a track.

The youngsters completed different distances according to their ages. The youngest swam 50m, cycled 1km and ran 600m while the oldest swam 400m, cycled 7km and ran 2.4km.

The event was organised by Tri-Henley junior triathlon club, which trains at the school, and involved children from triathlon clubs around the country.

Parents lined the course and cheered and the children received a medal as they crossed the finish line

Later Henley town councillor Laurence Plant, who runs Athlete Service in Henley, presented trophies to the top three children in each of the five age groups.

Organiser Joanne Humphrey, who chairs Tri-Henley, said: “It was really good. I was proud of all the children.

“Open water swimming is hard work and some of the children had never done it before. Cycling on grass isn’t easy either. To be able to do all that and still run at the end — it’s a real achievement.”

The event was supported by Henley Practice, Shiplake College, Shiplake Farm, Southern Plant Hire and Team Activity Group.