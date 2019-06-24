Stink bugs by roadside

AN invasive insect species which poses a danger to crops has been spotted in Shiplake.

Elaine Fowler found a brown marmorated stink bug on foliage along Mill Road.

The creatures have a flat, shield-shaped body with a mottled light and dark green pattern and crimped stripes around the edge. They are so called because they emit a herb-like odour that repels predators.

Infestations have devastated farms in their native Asia. Sightings should be reported to planthealth

portal.defra.gov.uk