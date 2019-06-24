Monday, 24 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Stink bugs by roadside

AN invasive insect species which poses a danger to crops has been spotted in Shiplake.

Elaine Fowler found a brown marmorated stink bug on foliage along Mill Road.

The creatures have a flat, shield-shaped body with a mottled light and dark green pattern and crimped stripes around the edge. They are so called because they emit a herb-like odour that repels predators.

Infestations have devastated farms in their native Asia. Sightings should be reported to planthealth
portal.defra.gov.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33