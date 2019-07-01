Stink bugs by roadside

Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields
PLANS for 130 homes in Watlington have been ... [more]
Monday, 01 July 2019
AN invasive insect species that poses a danger to crops has been seen in Shiplake.
Elaine Fowler spotted a brown marmorated stink bug on foliage in Mill Road.
The creatures have a flat, shield-shaped body with a mottled light and dark green pattern and crimped stripes around the edge.
To report a sighting, visit www.planthealthportal.
defra.gov.uk
01 July 2019
