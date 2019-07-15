Children win bronze medal at Oxfordshire schools finals

SHIPLAKE Primary School won bronze at the Oxfordshire School Games Tennis Finals.

Lucas Dodson, Noah Cottam, Freya Weatherston, Georgie Grocock, Alfred Cary, Toby Mynott, Jecca Bryan and Georgia Chesters all played in the mini tennis event in Abingdon on Wednesday last week.

The Year 3 and 4 pupils had already played two rounds of tennis to be one of the eight schools to qualify for the finals out of 264 who entered.

The children played excellent tennis, making it to the semi- finals and finishing the tournament in third place, earning them a bronze medal.