Memorial garden for care home residents

A MEMORIAL garden has been created at a care home in Shiplake.

One of the flowerbeds in the back garden at Lashbrook House in Mill Road has been transformed with stones and pebbles painted with residents’ names and personalised.

Rev Robert Thewsey, rector of the Shiplake benefice, planted a cherry tree to mark the opening. Louise Light, the home’s life enrichment

co-ordinator, said: “The garden is to represent the residents that are here and also those that pass. It’s like a mark of respect.

“The residents and I painted the stones together. They have all got something relevant to their lives. Somebody was in the RAF so they have an aeroplane and people who like gardens have got flowers. The residents think it’s wonderful. They were involved, which I like them to be. It’s important because it’s their home.”

Mrs Light said she hoped to improve the garden and install a water fountain. Next to the garden is a new bench donated by the family of the late Queenie Evans, who was a resident.