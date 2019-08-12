Monday, 12 August 2019

Real summer days

JULY, as no one can have failed to notice, was a very warm and sunny month with rainfall below the average.

A heatwave in the third week produced a record temperature of 37C in Shiplake. 

Although the mean temperature was one of the highest for July, it was still below that for the same month in 2018. Only 34.6mm of rain fell during the month, so while folk in the North are suffering from heavy rainfall, the ground in this area remains quite dry.

That’s no doubt good news for the harvest but we still need to keep watering the runner beans!

As always, my thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.

