College rugby

A FESTIVAL will be held in the grounds of Shiplake College on September 14.

Fieldfest is the college’s newly renamed annual touch rugby tournament, beer festival and dog show.

It will open at 11.30am, with the dog show starting at noon. The touch rugby competition begins at 1.45pm. There will also be face-painting, inflatables and a barbecue.

To register a team for the rugby tournament, email Catherine Brazil by September 9 at cbrazil@shiplake.

org.uk