Saying goodbye to summer

ABOUT 75 people attended the annual summer party at the Tower House care home in Shiplake.

Residents and their families and friends attended the event in the grounds of the home in Reading Road.

Some families of former residents also attended along with Shiplake assistant curate Michael Seymour Jones.

The guests enjoyed food and drink, including champagne and Pimm’s, games of croquet and live jazz from The Tomcats.

Bridget Kidd, who runs the home with her daughter Sinead, said: “The residents look forward to it because all their friends and families come. They had a wonderful time.”

Pictured (above) is resident Peter Carter with his son Simon and, back row, Sally Carter and Rod, Alex and Myrtle Campbell.

Left, resident Moria Robinson with her son John and grandson James.