Shiplake scout hut devastated by fire

A POLICE investigation has been launched after the scout hut in Shiplake was devastated by a fire on Monday.

The Beavers had finished their meeting at around 6.15pm and the fire was reported to the emergency services half an hour later by a neighbour.

Members of 1st Shiplake Scouts say the building is “beyond repair” and they are looking to start a fund-raising appeal to recover from the incident.

The rear of the building on Shiplake Row has been extensively damaged and is no longer safe for holding meetings.

A spokesman for the local branch explained: “Due to the police investigation we cannot say much at this stage. We are still trying to get our heads around it.

“It is an open site with access. The Beavers had just finished and then we had a phone call to say that the scout hut was on fire.

“We will be asking for help from the public. We want to start at fund-raiser online in the next few days.

“Until we have spoken with our insurance people and the police, there is not much more we can reveal.”

Fire crews from Caversham Road and Wokingham Road in Reading, Wokingham and High Wycombe were all called to get the fire under control.

They wore specialist breathing equipment and removed some of the floorboards.

In January 2017, Shiplake scouts were given £1,371 by Henley Round Table to help with their campaign for roof repairs.

The group has been meeting at the same premises for more than 20 years.