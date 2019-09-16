Scout hut devastated by fire

A FIRE which badly damaged the scout hut in Shiplake is being investigated by police.

The alarm was raised when a resident spotted the blaze at the wooden building in Shiplake Row at about 6.45pm on Monday, half an hour after the beavers had finished their meeting.

Fire crews from Caversham Road and Wokingham Road in Reading, Wokingham and High Wycombe tackled the fire.

They had to remove some of the floorboards to check for pockets of fire but the building is now said to be beyoing repair and unsafe to use.

The 1st Shiplake scout group say they will start a fund-raising appeal to replace the building, which was insured. A spokesman said: “Due to the police investigation, we cannot say much at this stage. We are still trying to get our heads round it. It is an open site with access.

“Until we have spoken with our insurance people and the police, there is not much more we can reveal.

“We will be asking for help from the public.”

In 2017 the hut was flooded after vandals broke in and left the taps on. They smashed the lock to get in but left without stealing anything.

This happened while the scouts were trying to raise £5,000 for a new roof because of leaks. They received a donation of £1,371 from Henley Round Table and the work was carried out at a cost of £13,000.

The group has been meeting at the hut for more than 20 years.