New rail track

New speed signs ‘too expensive’
Monday, 16 September 2019
THE railway track at Shiplake level crossing will be replaced early next year.
The work will include the installation of new sleepers and ballast.
It had been due to take place on October 19 and 20 but Network Rail has pushed back the timescale.
Station Road will be closed while the work is carried out. Letters explaining the final dates and times will be sent to residents before the works starts.
16 September 2019
