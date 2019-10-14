College parents raise £300 for Macmillan

PARENTS, staff and pupils raised £300 at the Shiplake College coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Erica Ferguson, who chairs the parents’ association, said: “It was a fabulous opportunity for the Shiplake family to get together for a relaxed and delicious start to the day while supporting a wonderful charity.

“Thank you to all the parents and staff who supported us by either providing the delicious baked goods or donating.”