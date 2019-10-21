Monday, 21 October 2019

Singer’s invincible

VINCE HILL isn’t afraid to perform off the cuff, the Mayor of Henley has revealed.

The 85-year-old singer, who lives in Shiplake, performed at Ken Arlett’s mayoral Christmas party for the elderly during his first year in office in 1991.

Mr Hill was asked to take part at short notice and did so without rehearsing with the pianist.

Ken said: “They’d never met before and from what I remember it sounded like they were performing two totally different songs.

“However, Vince continued to return to the party year after year and after the first five I think they were finally in tune with each other!”

He was speaking at last week’s annual Gardens of Henley Awards, which Mr Hill helped to present.

Ken added: “It’s funny that 28 years later we’re in the same room with me as Mayor once again. Thank you so much for all your contributions to the community in that time.”

The ceremony hosts, Deputy Mayor David Eggleton and Councillor Kellie Hinton, made it to the end despite both being unwell.

Kellie told the audience: “We’re both on painkillers for various ailments so if either of us trips up, feel free to point and laugh.”

