Top scorers

Monday, 02 December 2019

SHIPLAKE College has been included in The Cricketer magazine’s Schools Guide 2020.

The guide features the top 100 senior and top 50 junior and preparatory schools in the country for cricket.

More than 350 schools submitted entries.

Shiplake says cricket at the school has been on the rise.

