Father Christmas is coming your way

FATHER Christmas will be making his way through Henley and Shiplake on his sleigh over the next two weeks.

His annual festive tour, which is organised by former Henley mayor Pam Phillips, will take place from 6pm to 8pm on nine days in the run-up to Christmas, beginning on Monday.

A team of volunteers will be walking with the sleigh along different streets carrying collection buckets.

The money raised will be donated to good causes in the area. Last year, the event raised £4,288.

Mrs Phillips, who lives in St Mark’s Road, Henley, said that if the weather is too wet or icy, that day’s run will be cancelled but she hoped any missed roads would be caught up with at the end.

The tour schedule is:

Monday, December 9 — Hamilton Avenue, St Mark’s Road, Gainsborough estate and St Andrew’s Road;

December 10 — Shiplake area;

December 11 — Wilson Avenue, Waterman’s Road, Noble Road, Lawson Road, Reading Road to Marmion Road, Grange Road, Park Road and Harpsden Road, including Boston Road and Niagara Road;

December 12 — Deanfield Avenue, Deanfield Road, Valley Road, Elizabeth Road, Chiltern Close, St Mary’s Close and Nicholas Road;

December 15 — Blandy Road, Makins Road, Wootton Road to King James Way, including Knappe Close, Gravett Close and Periam Close and St Andrew’s Road to Green Lane;

December 16 — King’s Road, York Road and Clarence Road to Mount View, Crisp Road, Clements Road, Luker Avenue, Abrahams Road, Cooper Road, Simmons Road, King’s Road, Baronsmead and Ravenscroft Road;

December 17 — Singers Lane, Damer Gardens, Western Avenue and South Avenue, Peppard Lane to Western Road, Cromwell Close, Cromwell Road, Bellevue Road, Berkshire Road and Manor Road;

December 18 — Greys Road to The Close, Greys Hill, Church Street and Albert Road;

December 19 — town centre, including Station Road, Queen Street, Friday Street, Gravel Hill, Hop Gardens, West Street, Northfield End and New Street.