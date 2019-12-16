Monday, 16 December 2019

Nativity and carols

A CANDELIT nativity and carols event will be held twice at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Shiplake tomorrow (Saturday) at 11am and 4pm.

These will feature a live play with Mary, Joseph and Jesus, shepherds, wise men and angels.

Children are encouraged to come along dressed in costumes or to borrow outfits on arrival.

Mulled wine, juice and mince pies will be served before and after each event.

Parking is available at Shiplake College. For disabled access, call the rectory on 0118 940 3484.

