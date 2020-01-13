Arabian nights

PERFORMANCES of Aladdin will be given at Shiplake Memorial Hall from January 23 to 25.

The production is being staged by the Shiplake & Dunsden Dramatic Organisation and will be directed by Henry Loud.

Tickets are available for January 23, 24 and 25 (all 7.30pm). There will also be a matinée performance at 2.30pm on January 25.

Prices range from £5 to £10 depending on the day. Tickets can be purchased from the corner shop in Lower Shiplake.