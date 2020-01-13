Arabian nights

THE late-night shopping festival in Goring has ... [more]
PERFORMANCES of Aladdin will be given at Shiplake Memorial Hall from January 23 to 25.
The production is being staged by the Shiplake & Dunsden Dramatic Organisation and will be directed by Henry Loud.
Tickets are available for January 23, 24 and 25 (all 7.30pm). There will also be a matinée performance at 2.30pm on January 25.
Prices range from £5 to £10 depending on the day. Tickets can be purchased from the corner shop in Lower Shiplake.
13 January 2020
