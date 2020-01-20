Monday, 20 January 2020

Busy station

THE number of travellers using Henley station has increased by 3.4 per cent.

Figures released by the Office of Rail and Road on Tuesday showed there were 770,904 entries and exits at the station in 2018/19.

This was up from 745,542 the previous year, although Henley fell eight places in the national rankings to the 700th most used station.

The number of users of Shiplake station rose from 86,700 to 96,468.

