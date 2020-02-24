Monday, 24 February 2020

Closed pub for sale

A PUB in Shiplake which closed more than a year ago has been put on the market.

The Plowden Arms has an asking price of £450,000 for the freehold. It is being marketed by Sidney Phillips, of Hereford, which specialises in the sale of licensed premises.

The pub, off the A4155, closed suddenly on New Year’s Day last year, 18 months after David Morris and Karen Rackham bought it from Brakspear.

A notice on the door of the pub, which is on the Henley to Reading road, at the time said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank those of you who have chosen to support us.”

The couple, who lived on the premises, moved from Lower Earley with their St Bernard dog Barney, saying they fell in love with the pub.

No reason was given for the pub’s closure.

