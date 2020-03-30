No more chips

Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
THE owner of a Goring convenience shop is trying ... [more]
Monday, 30 March 2020
A MOBILE fish and chip van that served local villages including Shiplake and Nettlebed has ceased trading.
Mike Rogers had run Stovell’s Fish Suppers from the van since 2015, having previously worked as a marketing director.
30 March 2020
More News:
Share to be fair, says village shopkeeper
THE owner of a Goring convenience shop is trying ... [more]
Emergency plan finished (but no mention of virus)
SONNING Common has adopted a community emergency ... [more]
Emergency plan finished - but no mention of virus
SONNING Common has adopted a community emergency ... [more]
POLL: Have your say