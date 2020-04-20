Keep out plea

WALKERS have been told not use the grounds of Shiplake College.

Although teaching and learning continues remotely, the school has closed its doors, except to staff and families who live on site and essential workers.

All external lettings have also been suspended for the foreseeable future.

Kat Green, the college’s director of external relations, said: “We request that members of the community, including former pupils, do not enter the school site for walks, recreation or any other reason.”

People wishing to reach the village church or the Thames public footpath should turn right at the end of Church Lane.