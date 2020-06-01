Monday, 01 June 2020

Rulebreakers

POLICE were alerted to people by the river in Shiplake on bank holiday Monday who were not social distancing.

Residents Emer Bollinghaus wrote on the village website: “There are lots of big groups of people, mainly drinking, and blocking the paths. They are not social distancing with one another and are making it very hard for others to pass them at a safe distance.

“I find it massively frustrating that these people are flouting the rules, increasing risk and prolonging lockdown for everyone, when most of us are going to great lengths to respect them.”

