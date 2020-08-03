Appeal for cost of evicting travellers

THE trustees of Shiplake Memorial Hall are appealing for donations to cover the cost of removing travellers from their site.

About 10 caravans spent the night of July 8 in Memorial Hall Field, off Memorial Avenue, after they were evicted from a car park behind the River & Rowing Museum in Henley (pictured).

The trustees hired Able Investigations and Enforcements, of Bristol, to move the travellers the following morning. This cost about £5,000.

Bob Partridge, who chairs the trustees, said resolving an insurance claim to cover the cost would be a lengthy process.

He said: “With this in mind, the trustees have decided to launch an appeal now for much-needed funds to cover both the £4,974 enforcement costs as well as the costs of securing and strengthening the field defences.

“If the hall is fortunate to have the eviction costs covered by the insurance at a later date, any additional money raised will be put towards the running and maintenance of the hall during a very difficult financial time due to the covid crisis.

“The trustees are incredibly grateful for all the support they have received from the local community while dealing with the eviction of the travellers.

“The field has now been cleared of rubbish by a team from Shiplake College and we are most appreciative for the college’s assistance.

“The field is now available for use again but please note that the parish council-owned play area, adjacent to the Memorial Avenue side of the field, remains closed for the time being.

“The trustees would also like to thank the resident of Binfield Heath who has generously donated three new lock down bollards to replace the damaged ones. We are most grateful for this immediate help.”

To support, email chair@shiplakehall.com