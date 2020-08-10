Monday, 10 August 2020

Play safely

THE Badger’s Walk and Memorial Hall playgrounds in Shiplake have re-opened.

Users must adhere to the guidance displayed, which includes sanitising equipment touch points before and after use, sanitising children’s hands before and after use and maintaining social distancing.

No more than six children can use the equipment at a time with one user per piece of equipment at a time.

There should be no eating in the playgrounds and an adult family member should accompany children.

