Converted bungalow offers ‘flexible’ living

A REFURBISHED and extended family home in Shiplake has come on the market.

The semi-detached property in New Road has a guide price of £675,000 with Ballards estate agents.

It features three bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor, a large lounge and kitchen and a study. It will be available to move into next month.

Guy Symons, a director at Ballards, said the property was very “flexible” as buyers could repurpose rooms to suit their needs.

He said: “This property and its neighbour, which has already been sold, were originally bungalows but have been refurbished into a chalet-style with bedrooms on the ground and first floor.

“The accommodation is very flexible. It has three bedrooms and a study but you could have four bedrooms or three reception rooms.

“It is right in the centre of the village, within walking distance of the pub and close to the river.

“This house would suit a downsizer or somebody looking to get into the Shiplake Primary School catchment area.”

• For more information and to request a viewing, call Ballards, Hart Street, Henley, on (01491) 411055.