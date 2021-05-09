Independent school to become fully co-ed

SHIPLAKE College is set to welcome more female students.

The independent school is aiming to become fully

co-educational by 2027, with the first intake of girls in year 7 due in September 2023.

The school has had girls in the sixth form since 1998.

Headmaster Tyrone Howe said the move was “a natural way forward”.

“A fully co-educational boarding and day environment will develop the complete person, creating equality and promoting mutual respect and understanding,” he said.

“Girls and boys will develop both pastorally and academically when learning and socialising side by side and these relationships will lead to a better understanding of each other’s different perspectives and emotional responses.

“We will be equipping young people with the skills to thrive within the fast-changing, complex and modern world both during their school years and, even more importantly, beyond.

“Our teachers are strong role models and accomplished educators and already have experience of educating girls in our sixth form. Many of them have prior experience of teaching in girls-only or co-educational schools.

“We shared our decision with staff at the beginning of the Easter holidays and this was met by a universally positive and enthusiastic response. Together, we look forward to planning for our first cohort of year 7 girls.”

Shiplake hopes to increase the number of pupils over time while retaining its “small school ethos”.

Mr Howe said: “Our

vision is to establish Shiplake College as one of the leading co-educational schools in the country, which is transformational for all its pupils and offers a school experience that is based

on emotional security, mutual respect and positive relationships.”

•In September, the Oratory School in Woodcote started teaching girls for the first time in its 161-year history. The independent Catholic school welcomed an initial cohort of 47, joining the 250 boys already on the roll.