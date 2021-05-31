Monday, 31 May 2021

Conman alert

Conman alert

A MAN pretending to be a door-to-door seller was calling at homes in Henley on Tuesday.

Criminals, known as “Nottingham knockers”, sell household products at grossly inflated prices, while claiming to be former convicts participating in a rehabilitation scheme.

The man was seen operating in Friday Street and Wilson Avenue in Henley as well as around Shiplake.

