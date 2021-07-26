New wardens selected to support college chaplain

THE new chapel wardens at Shiplake

College have been selected.

Abi McCarthy and Jed Blacknell, who are 17, will be the head and deputy head chapel wardens for the next year.

The role was created to promote the college’s relationship with the parish church, St Peter and St Paul’s.

Abi and Jed will lead a team of 22 students by supporting college chaplain, reverend Chris Briggs, during services. They will also help with charity initiatives and work with younger pupils.

Abi is only the second female student to be appointed as head chapel warden at the school. She said: “To work alongside both Jed and the Rev in the next academic year will be an amazing experience, with all of us coalescing to help the school. To have the opportunity to aid the reverend in leading the chapel warden team will be a challenge I look forward to tackling.

“The tasks of preparing the chapel and reading in services will build my confidence and organisation, but the most salient skill that I will take away from this role is the ability to help people.”

Jed added: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity. I believe chapel wardens are hugely important to Shiplake life. When any group comes together and gets things right it can have a great impact and that's exactly what chapel wardens have the chance to do.

“I have good people skills and emotional intelligence. I hope to further develop these and improve my public speaking.”