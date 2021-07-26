Clear up after dogs

A COUPLE who run a restaurant in Binfield Heath are trying to catch dog walkers that continously leave mess behind.

Liam and Ryan Simpson-Trotman have been at Orwells in Shiplake Row for the last 11 years, but say a handful of visitors disgard waste bags in the car park.

Liam said the majority of people were friendly and respectful, particularly when they go out for walks with their own dog Truffle.

However, they now intend to update their CCTV in order to catch the offenders.

Liam said they may have to close the car park but only as a last resort.

He said: “We want people to use the car park when we are closed but if this problem persists and Orwells staff have to move these poo bags every Wednesday we may have to reconsider the parking situation.”