Business pupil bids to win £10,000

A STUDENT from Shiplake College who set up his own business has entered a national competition to help it grow.

Will Taylor, 17, from Bracknell, started to make professional videos when he was 12 and launched motion design company wlroo.

He produces digital promotion videos for businesses and people looking for personal branding, using graphics softwares to make his films stand out.

He is currently studying business, IT and media in the sixth form and was encourage by his business studies teacher, Sally Bayley, to enter the Side Hustle competition.

Will, who dedicates most of his free time to the business and has clients in America, Greece and Estonia, said: “It started out as a passion — I was making YouTube videos.

“I enjoy making videos which are less corporate and more personal, adding that creative flare and aesthetic.

“But I thought it was important to step out of my comfort zone as well. I try to dedicate most of my free time to it. It’s really about self-discipline to maintain the balance between that and the school work.”

The Side Hustle Initiative is a competition for 14- to 18-year-olds who are either already running a side hustle or have business concept.

The top 25 people will receive one-on-one coaching to help them develop their ideas and the top five finalists will each receive £10,000 towards developing their business.