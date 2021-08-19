Thursday, 19 August 2021

Field blaze contained by firefighters

FIREFIGHTERS have been dealing with a blaze in a field in Shiplake since Wednesday.

It is believed the fire started at around 10pm and there were still embers visible at around 9am today (Thursday).

Appliances from Oxfordshire and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended. The flames could be seen from as far away as Wargrave.

More follows.

 

