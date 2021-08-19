Field blaze contained by firefighters

Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
Thursday, 19 August 2021
FIREFIGHTERS have been dealing with a blaze in a field in Shiplake since Wednesday.
It is believed the fire started at around 10pm and there were still embers visible at around 9am today (Thursday).
Appliances from Oxfordshire and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended. The flames could be seen from as far away as Wargrave.
More follows.
