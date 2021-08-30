Scrumming and scrufts

A FESTIVAL with a touch rugby tournament is returning to Shiplake College.

FieldFest will take place on Saturday, September 11, with a dog show running from 11.30am to 1.15pm.

The rugby tournament will follow at 1.45pm and finish at 5pm with a prize-giving ceremony.

Karole Robertson, owner of Henley dog grooming parlour Naughty Mutt Nice, will be the guest judge for the dog show.

There will be prizes for the most handsome chap, loveliest lady and best trick.

Refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon and there will also be a barbecue.

If you want to enter a rugby team in the tournament, email cbrazil@shiplake.org.uk