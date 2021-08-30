Monday, 30 August 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Scrumming and scrufts

A FESTIVAL with a touch rugby tournament is returning to Shiplake College.

FieldFest will take place on Saturday, September 11, with a dog show running from 11.30am to 1.15pm.

The rugby tournament will follow at 1.45pm and finish at 5pm with a prize-giving ceremony.

Karole Robertson, owner of Henley dog grooming parlour Naughty Mutt Nice, will be the guest judge for the dog show.

There will be prizes for the most handsome chap, loveliest lady and best trick.

Refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon and there will also be a barbecue.

If you want to enter a rugby team in the tournament, email  cbrazil@shiplake.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33