Boathouse ceremony

A NEW boathouse at Shiplake College named after a former headmaster will be officially opened next month.

The Davies Centre was finished in September last year and has been used by pupils ever since.

However, Gregg Davies, who was headmaster from 2004 to 2019, and his wife Alison and daughter Anna have been unable to return for a ribbon-cutting ceremony due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The ceremony will finally take place at noon on Saturday, October 2 and anyone is welcome to attend.

The boathouse is part of a £2.2 million multi-activity centre, which also has a climbing wall, gym, archery and rifle range and offers storage for the college’s outdoor education programme.

Mr Davies was moved to tears when he learned in May 2019 that the centre would be named after him during a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the college’s 60th birthday.

He pulled back the curtains on the foundation stone and saw his name engraved on it. The surprise was organised by four governors, including Tim Eggar, the chairman.

Mr Davies stepped down to become education director for Bellevue Education, which runs 19 independent schools. He was succeeded by Tyrone Howe, who moved from Uppingham School in Rutland, and witnessed the college’s first cup win at Henley Royal Regatta last month.