School poet

Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
Monday, 27 September 2021
A PUPIL at Shiplake College has been appointed as the school’s first poet laureate.
Matthew Perry, who is in year 8, won a competition run by the English department at the independent school.
He will be tasked with writing verse to mark events.
Jess Hearn, head of English, said: “There were many excellent entries which showcased a range of interests and a love for the poetic form and it was wonderful to read so much original and creative poetry.
“The committee were thoroughly impressed by Matthew’s entry of four poems, including a very clever version of why he should become laureate.”
27 September 2021
More News:
Ex-PM tells football girls to keep going like tennis star
FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May urged girls to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say