School poet

A PUPIL at Shiplake College has been appointed as the school’s first poet laureate.

Matthew Perry, who is in year 8, won a competition run by the English department at the independent school.

He will be tasked with writing verse to mark events.

Jess Hearn, head of English, said: “There were many excellent entries which showcased a range of interests and a love for the poetic form and it was wonderful to read so much original and creative poetry.

“The committee were thoroughly impressed by Matthew’s entry of four poems, including a very clever version of why he should become laureate.”