Inspiring adventurer

AN adventurer gave a talk to students at Shiplake College.

Charlie Walker has spent 10 years undertaking expeditions to places including Tibetan Plateau, Mongolian Steppe, Congolese Jungle, Arctic tundra and numerous deserts.

He specialises in long distance challenges and is interested in learning about remote communities.

Mr Walker is a fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and lifetime honorary member of the Scientific Exploration Society.

Grant Woolner, from the college, said: “It was fantastic to finally get to listen to Charlie after having to postpone his visit twice during the pandemic.

“Aside from the colourful anecdotes and beautiful images of his trips, those present took away terrific lessons about self-motivation and resilience, which will no doubt inspire them to reach their own milestones, be they academic, sporting, or geographical.”