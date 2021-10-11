Monday, 11 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Inspiring adventurer

AN adventurer gave a talk to students at Shiplake College.

Charlie Walker has spent 10 years undertaking expeditions to places including Tibetan Plateau, Mongolian Steppe, Congolese Jungle, Arctic tundra and numerous deserts.

He specialises in long distance challenges and is interested in learning about remote communities.

Mr Walker is a fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and lifetime honorary member of the Scientific Exploration Society.

Grant Woolner, from the college, said: “It was fantastic to finally get to listen to Charlie after having to postpone his visit twice during the pandemic.

“Aside from the colourful anecdotes and beautiful images of his trips, those present took away terrific lessons about self-motivation and resilience, which will no doubt inspire them to reach their own milestones, be they academic, sporting, or geographical.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33