Festive fair

Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
A NEW canopy has been erected at Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 18 October 2021
THIS year’s Christmas fair at Shiplake College will take place on Saturday, November 13 from 10am to 2pm.
There will be stalls in the sports hall selling gifts such as jewellery, candles, beauty products and clothes.
Nibbles and mulled wine will be served and Father Christmas will visit.
18 October 2021
