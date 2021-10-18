Monday, 18 October 2021

Festive fair

THIS year’s Christmas fair at Shiplake College will take place on Saturday, November 13 from 10am to 2pm.

There will be stalls in the sports hall selling gifts such as jewellery, candles, beauty products and clothes.

Nibbles and mulled wine will be served and Father Christmas will visit.

