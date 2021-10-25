Monday, 25 October 2021

Mini masters

AN art competition celebrating miniature masterpieces is being run by Shiplake College.

Pupils and staff are invited to create works on tiny canvases, which will be displayed at the school.

The canvases are available from the art department and entries should be submitted by Monday, November 1.

