Mini masters

Clubs asked by council to look after sports pavilion
THE football and cricket clubs in Watlington have ... [more]
Monday, 25 October 2021
AN art competition celebrating miniature masterpieces is being run by Shiplake College.
Pupils and staff are invited to create works on tiny canvases, which will be displayed at the school.
The canvases are available from the art department and entries should be submitted by Monday, November 1.
25 October 2021
