College praised

SHIPLAKE College has been praised following an independent review.

The independent boarding school is featured in the Good Schools Guide, which assesses more than 1,200 schools in the UK.

The guide says: “We used to say that Shiplake was not a place for the brainy but now we beg to differ.

“Pupils of all academic abilities can make their mark at this inclusive school, from those who need some extra support to brainboxes who also value being nurtured, developing empathy and becoming rounded adults.”

Headmaster Tyrone Howe is described as a dynamic leader of a school that is “on top of its game”.