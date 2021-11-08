Monday, 08 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

College praised

SHIPLAKE College has been praised following an independent review.

The independent boarding school is featured in the Good Schools Guide, which assesses more than 1,200 schools in the UK.

The guide says: “We used to say that Shiplake was not a place for the brainy but now we beg to differ.

“Pupils of all academic abilities can make their mark at this inclusive school, from those who need some extra support to brainboxes who also value being nurtured, developing empathy and becoming rounded adults.”

Headmaster Tyrone Howe is described as a dynamic leader of a school that is “on top of its game”.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33